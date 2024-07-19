Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.99

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 21361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,055,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,498,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

