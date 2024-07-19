O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,116.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,113.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,028.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,014.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.