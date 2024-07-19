Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 87.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Oil States International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

