OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.