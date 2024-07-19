Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.77 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $621.06 million and $18.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.69 or 0.05280937 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09132432 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,747,168.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

