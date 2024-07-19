Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.41

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 365038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

