NYM (NYM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. NYM has a market cap of $83.92 million and $1.60 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,260 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,259.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.10618999 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,896,122.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

