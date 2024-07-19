Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 1,461,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,955. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

