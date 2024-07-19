Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

