Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $653.14.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.04. 7,309,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

