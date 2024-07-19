Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,239. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.69 and a beta of 1.20.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

