Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after buying an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

