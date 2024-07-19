National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 7.7% Higher

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 951,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,206,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

