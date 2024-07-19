National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Position Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of National CineMedia worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,161,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. 342,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

