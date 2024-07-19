National Bankshares Analysts Give TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) a C$89.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$89.00 price target on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

TVK stock opened at C$73.94 on Monday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$30.45 and a 1-year high of C$82.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,552,123. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

