Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.12. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 411,346 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 611.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.