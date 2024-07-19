Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MOS opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.