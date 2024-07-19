Morgan Stanley Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $120.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

