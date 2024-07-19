Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.03.

EAT opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Boston Partners raised its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,848,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

