Morgan Stanley Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $9.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $347.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nevro by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

