Morgan Stanley Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $92.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

BSX opened at $75.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

