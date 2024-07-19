Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $427.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $448.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,198,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after buying an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $720,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.