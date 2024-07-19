Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

