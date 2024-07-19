Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

