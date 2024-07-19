Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,700 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $37,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 542,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,916. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

