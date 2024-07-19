Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,290 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 532,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.