Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,983. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $242.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

