Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.57 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $51,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.18. 568,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.