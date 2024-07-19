Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.71 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $48,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $3,055,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 753,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

