Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,918 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $558,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

XOM stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689,936. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.