Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,630 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 330,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

