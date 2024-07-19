Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,311 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.42. The company had a trading volume of 356,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,660. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.62.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

