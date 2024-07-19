Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 129,873 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 771,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.