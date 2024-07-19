Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $120,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. 2,397,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,245. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

