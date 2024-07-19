Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UHT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155. The company has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 249.57%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

