Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. Middleby’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Middleby by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

