MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.24. 320,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 501,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.