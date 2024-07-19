MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 4.3% Higher

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.98. 61,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 198,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

