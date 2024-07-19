MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $724.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 931,467 shares in the company, valued at $26,630,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 and have sold 94,587 shares worth $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

