MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $53,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 347,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 562,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,900. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

