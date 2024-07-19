Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and $111,349.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,059,503 coins and its circulating supply is 36,304,698 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,053,056 with 36,299,861 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79366884 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $82,249.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

