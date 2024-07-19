Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,037,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $90,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 781,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 135,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,544. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

