MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.70 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:MXL opened at $24.44 on Friday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

