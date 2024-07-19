Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tlwm boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

