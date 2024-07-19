Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.35. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 54,897 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.
In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 88.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
