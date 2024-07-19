Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

