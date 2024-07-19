Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,770,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.