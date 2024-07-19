Manta Network Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $372.98 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,705,561 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 358,905,560.7833333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.99657056 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $38,431,294.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

