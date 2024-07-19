ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

