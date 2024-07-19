Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.84. 87,392 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $445.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000.

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

