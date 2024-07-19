Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.84. 87,392 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $445.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.
Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.
